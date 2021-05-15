“Fan Run Run”: A teacher in China left students behind during the 2008 Sichuan earthquake in new controversy





A Chinese teacher famous for leaving his students behind during the deadly 2008 Sichuan earthquake has appeared in the news again due to his controversial comments about the accident.

Fan Meizhong, referred to on the Internet as Fan Run Run after his escape, was studying Chinese at Guangya School in Dujiangyan, Sichuan, when the earthquake struck May 12, 2008.

Within minutes of his escape, his students joined him unscathed. Students later complained that he had left them in class. The magnitude 8 earthquake left 69,000 people dead and 18,222 missing.

Do you have questions about top topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform for curated content with explanations, FAQs, analytics and charts brought to you by our award-winning team.

During the public backlash, Van was fired from his job and denounced online and in the media. He repeatedly stated in interviews that it is not the duty of a teacher to save students at the cost of his life.

“I am a person who seeks freedom and justice, rather than sacrificing his interests for the sake of others,” Fan wrote in an article published shortly after the incident. “In this moment of choosing between death and life, I will sacrifice myself only for my daughter’s sake. Regarding other people, even including my mother, I will not care about them in this circumstance.”

Yesterday on the thirteenth anniversary of the earthquake, a video clip of Van appeared while being interviewed on a talk show in 2012 in which he repeated his previous comments on Weibo.

“What I have said these years is an important intellectual enlightenment for China. My views have had a great positive impact on the students,” he said on the program. “I help them realize their own rights and know that we must build the right systems, instead of relying on people’s morals, to make this world better.”

Its owner said that the miracle Chinese pig that survived the 2008 Sichuan earthquake is dying

He said, “Maybe I am the one in China who has put the most effort into sticking to being one who is normal.”

Netizens were divided over Fan comments.

“I say he chooses to run first is human nature. Someone wrote on Weibo,” but he always brags about his escape and I look at him with contempt.

But another user commented, “I think he has done nothing wrong. It is not necessary to criticize him morally.” He got nearly 400 likes.

A third person said on Weibo, “It makes no sense to use his escape as propaganda. We must remember the heroes who saved others in the earthquake and spread their souls.”

Tan Qianqiu, another teacher at Dongqi Middle School in Deyang, was one of those cited as a hero, using his body and office to form a shelter for four students in the earthquake. All students were rescued, but Tan died in the disaster.

More from South China Morning Post:

To get the latest news from the South China Morning Post, download our mobile app. Copyright 2021.

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos