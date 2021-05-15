Uncategorized
Edwin Poots replaced Arlene Foster as head of the DUP
In the Knife contest, Edwin Poots has won the leadership of the Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
The Minister of Agriculture and the Young Earth Creationist Party won over Westminster party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson from the lower edge in what is seen as the victory of the party’s conservative Christian wing. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .
