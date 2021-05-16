Mothers were told to wear face masks during childbirth – BBC News





Wearing a face mask has become a part of everyday life in a pandemic. But there are some people who are exempt from the rules, which gives birth to women. However, Rosie Brown is among those who were told they had to wear a mask during childbirth. The 39-year-old woman has a condition called emetophobia, vomiting phobia. He says the smell of the mask made him nauseous, which caused him to “panic”. “It made me feel very sick,” says Rosie, who gave birth to her third son in a pandemic. Research by the charity Pregnant Then Screwed, which has only been shared with BBC News, says Rosie’s case was not unique. In a survey of 936 women who gave birth in the UK in December 2020, one in five said they were told to wear a mask. According to the guidelines given by the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (RCOG), women should not be asked to wear a face covering during childbirth – including natural births and caesareans – at risk of childbirth. damage. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

