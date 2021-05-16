On the east coast of Marlborough, the oyster population continues to decline





A member of the Marlboro East Coast Protection Group says the oyster population continues to decline, which comes as the council moves closer to submitting a proposed bylaw to ban all vehicles on affected land.

East Coast Protection Group member Rob Peter has surveyed the area between Mussel Point and Snapper Point, East Marfells Beach for the past three years.

Peter said he has found a significant decrease in the number of oysters along the coast.

“I don’t think we take good care of the front shore, then the earthquake, and in 2018, we had a big storm and washed away a lot of them. [shellfish] Peter said.

Read more: * Survey of Marlboro Beach as proposed car ban postponed * Environmentalists face abuse after Marlboro Coast Vehicle Ban Plan * Hundreds sign a petition opposing the ban on quad bikes in Marlborough

“So it’s a mixture of many things, and that’s what makes it happen.”

After the 2016 Kaikoura earthquake, a total ban was imposed on the collection of boa and oysters from Marvel’s beach near Lake Grasmere, to the Conway River, near Hondaley, which extended 4 nautical miles to the sea. The ban does not apply to crayfish, octopus, or octopus.

The ban was imposed after an earthquake-induced coastal rise that left a stockpile of water.

On February 18th, Peter and his team “sifted” 18 sites 350 mm deep and 300 mm deep, in the mid and low tide regions.

They found three live clams and large quantities of snail fragments.

Peter thought it indicated that clams were dying and crashing in the sand.

Over the three years, Peter said they tested 68 sites and found 11 live oysters ranging in size between 8 and 24 mm.

The same East Coast Protection Group in March 2019 conducted 15 tests and found hundreds of empty juvenile shells, but no live oysters.

A series of 10 randomized tests after March found only two live shellfish; One baby 11 mm and a 10 mm bib.

In 2019, Marlborough County Council began drafting an internal regulation banning all vehicles on beaches, coral reefs and sand dunes between the mouth of the Awatere River and Waima / Ure.

Rob Peter

Peter said a combination of factors led to a significant drop in the oyster population.

The council said the area is known for its multiple cultural significance in Iwi, including legal claims and other long-term connections. With pā sites throughout the region, the coast is home to mahinga kai (gathering food) of importance from the sea and rivers.

The Department of Conservation, Police, and six landowners on the East Coast supported a total vehicle ban, but T. Ronanga a Rangitan or Wairao requested that all bicycles be banned except for quad bikes, while the Bawa and Rock Lobster Industries wanted speed limits on quad bikes.

While the bylaws proposal has been delayed more than once, a Marlboro County Council spokesperson said he is expected to go to the full board meeting on June 24.

The spokesman said the public presentation period was expected to begin on July 1.

Chloe Ranford / LDR

East Coast Conservation Group member Rob Peter looks at the East Coast towards Cape Campbell Lighthouse.

Peter said people who drive in the tide zone claimed it didn’t cause much damage.

“But it hurts oysters and the shore nesting birds,” he said.

Migratory birds also feed in this area.

“When you look at it correctly, no part of the beach is good to drive on. Whether you are affecting this species or any other, that is the option you choose through driving.”

