Rare tsunami threat threatens San Diego’s coast, experts warn it could destroy businesses after earthquakes triggered them





Fault lines sprouting off the California coast in San Diego could cause rare tsunamis that could destroy businesses in the port.

Geologists have warned that an earthquake greater than 7.0 on the Richter scale could cause tsunamis up to four feet high.

An earthquake higher than 7.0 on the Richter scale can create four-foot tsunamis that damage boats and businesses in the harbor or one of San Diego’s bays Credit: Getty

Subduction zone occurs when one tectonic plate moves under another Credit: AFP

This might not cause ultimate damage, but it could damage boats and businesses in the harbor or one of San Diego’s bays.

Glide faults that can cause such destructive waves have been found along the California coast, according to a report published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, USA.

According to previous theories, only subduction zone faults could trigger a tsunami, according to ABC News.

A subduction zone occurs when one tectonic plate moves under the other. When this happens in an earthquake, the ground will either rise or fall suddenly.

But when this happens in the ocean, a large amount of water is displaced, causing a tsunami.

According to previous theories, only subduction zone faults can cause tsunamis Credit: AP

Most of the tsunamis that occurred previously in San Diego came from earthquakes in Chile, Alaska and Japan Credit: Getty

Tectonic plates collide or move side by side in slip faults found in the San Andreas or Rose Canyon Fault in San Diego, according to ABC News.

However, these types of earthquakes were not thought to cause tsunamis, but the new report said the 2018 earthquake and tsunami in Palu is evidence that it might happen.

“For San Diego residents, it appears that we have the potential for a tsunami, which is located near the shore, rather than things that are just coming from thousands of miles away,” Pat Abbott, a professor of geology at San Diego State University, told ABC News.

Only 11 tsunamis have occurred in San Diego over the past 100 years, most of which came from earthquakes in Chile, Alaska and Japan.

In March, tsunami warnings were canceled in Hawaii and the West Coast of the United States after an 8.0-magnitude earthquake off the coast of New Zealand was canceled a few hours after they were issued.

Tectonic plates collide or move side by side in sliding faults in San Andreas or Rose Canyon in San Diego Credit: Reuters

Only 11 tsunamis have occurred in San Diego over the past 100 years Credit: Getty

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center raised a tsunami watch off the Hawaiian Islands, the Hawaiian Emergency Management Agency tweeted at the time.

A tsunami warning was issued for American Samoa minutes after Hawaii, according to the US emergency alert page on Twitter.

The Oahu emergency management Twitter page said the watch “means a tsunami could affect Hawaii.”

Threats to California, Oregon, Washington, British Columbia and Alaska are also being reviewed.

