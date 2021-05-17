Connect with us

What will end Israeli-Palestinian violence? – BBC News

26 mins ago

The U.S. has called on both sides to prevent civilian deaths while violence in Israel and Palestine continues. The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on Sunday, and Secretary-General António Guterres warned that more fighting had “the potential for untold security and the release of a humanitarian crisis.” What should be done to end the conflict in the region? Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

