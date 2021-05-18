Russian spy chief suggests WesternWinds behind cyber attack – BBC News





In an exclusive interview with BBC Moscow correspondent Steve Rosenberg, the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service denied that his agency had been linked to a massive cyberattack in the US last year. Sergei Naryshkin was responding to allegations made by UK and US authorities that Russian intelligence carried out the SolarWinds attack, which was said to be the most sophisticated hack in the world.

