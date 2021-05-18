Chicago Japanese Film Collection | 05/18/2021





Among the highlights of the festival is Hayashi Kaizo’s BOLT, a drama about the direct effects of the earthquake that shook Japan and led to the Fukushima nuclear disaster starring Nagase Masatoshi. Also, it’s all about Chiaki Mayomura (tentative), an arcuate genre drama about a musician much more than meets the eye. Other films include videophobia, a black and white cyber thriller film; Yan, photographed on location in Japan and Taiwan; The House of Seasons, a family drama about a teenager who overcomes her mental health challenges; And The Manga Master, a movie about the life of manga pioneer Kitazawa Rakuten. In the documentaries, the festival will feature Alone Again in Fukushima, a deeply human story about a man who stayed in the evacuation zone in order to care for animals left in the aftermath of the Fukushima nuclear disaster, and the prison circuit, which offers a closer look at one. One of Japan’s most famous prisons.

The Chicago Japanese Film Collection offers the best of contemporary Japanese films – otherwise inaccessible – to Midwestern audiences. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the inaugural edition will be held roughly, however, plans are underway to hold future festivals in person.

2021 LINEUP

1. All About Chiaki Mayomura (tentative) Posted by MATSUURA HajimeFeature | Drama, Music, Idol | Japan | 2019 | 72 minutes | International premiere official website: http://spotted.jp/2020/02/all_about_mayumurachiaki/

2. Lonely again in Fukushima by Nakamura, May Documentary | The Great East Japan Earthquake | Japan | 2020 | 95 minutes | FB North American Premiere: https://www.facebook.com/aloneinfuksuhima/

3. Bolt by Hayashi Kaizu Advantage | Drama, Omnibus, the Great East Japan Earthquake | Japan | 2019 | 80 minutes | North America’s 1st Official Web Site: http://g-film.net/bolt/

4. Dynamite Graffiti by TOMINAGA MasanoriFeature | Drama Japan | 2019 | 138 minutes | R15 + | Midwest Premier official website: https://dynamitemovie.jp/

5. House of Seasons for Sakamoto Yoshihiro Advantage | Drama, Family | Japan | 2020 | 105 minutes | International premiere official website: http://www.bitters.co.jp/mominoie/

6. The Manga Master by OKI MoeFeature | Drama, Biography | Japan | 2019 | 118 minutes | Official North America website: https://www.mangatanjo.com

7. Prison Circle Photography by Sakagami Kaori Documentary | Social Commentary Japan | 2019 | 120 minutes Official website: https://prison-circle.com

8. Video phobia of MIYAZAKI DaisukeThriller | Japan | 2019 | 88 minutes | Official American Premier website: http://videophobia2020.com

9. Yan by Imamura Keisuke Drama | Japan | 2019 | 86 minutes | Official North America website: https://tsubame-yan.com

All passes are available for purchase: https://cjfc.eventive.org/passes/buy

