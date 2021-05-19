Earthquake information: Mag average. 4.2 Earthquake – Sulu Sea, 47 km southwest of Dipolog city, Philippines, on May 20, 2021





An average earthquake of 4.2 magnitude at a depth of 1 km

May 19 20:10 UTC: First to report: PHIVOLCS 15 minutes later.

Update Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 20:15

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga Peninsula, Philippines

4.2 Earthquake May 20 3:55 am (GMT +8)

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake near Dipolog city, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga Peninsula, Philippines, was reported just 20 minutes ago by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), which is the main national agency monitoring seismic activity in this part of the world . The earthquake occurred one kilometer below the epicenter early on Thursday morning May 20, 2021 at 3:55 am local time. The exact size, epicenter, and depth of the earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The Seismological Center (EMSC) also recorded the magnitude 4.2 earthquake, and based on the preliminary seismic data, many people probably felt the earthquake in the epicenter area. It should not have caused much damage, other than falling off shelves, broken windows, etc. I felt a slight jolt. A weak tremor was probably felt in Sendangan (population 5,700) 19 km from the epicenter, and Manukan (population 11,500) 23 km away. Other towns or cities near the epicenter where they may have felt the earthquake since the very weak vibration includes the city of Dipolog (population 93,500) located 47 km from the epicenter, Dabitan (population 50,500) 60 km away, and Mahayag (17,100) at a distance of 64 Km, Pagadian (population 186,900) 84 km away, Muricay (population. 132,100) 87 km away.

Date and time: May 19, 2021 19:55:00 UTC – Local time at epicenter: May 20, 2021-03: 55 AM (PST) Size: 4.2 Depth: 1.0 km Latitude / Longitude of epicenter: 8.4 degrees N / A / 122.94 ° E (Solo) Sea, Philippines) Nearest volcano: Malindang (79 km / 49 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 10 km (6 mi) northwest of Syari (population: 3,530) -> See nearby earthquakes! 11 km (7 mi) WSW of Punot (Zamboanga del Norte) (Population: 6,620) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 23 km (14 miles) northwest of Mandé (Population: 3420) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 23 km (14 mi) southwest of Manokan (Zamboanga del) Norte) (Population: 11,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 47 km (29 mi) WSW from Dipolog (Population: 93,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 60 km (37 mi) WSW of Dapitan (Population: 50,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 64 km (40 mi) northwest of Mahayag (Zamboanga del Sur) (Population: 17,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 84 km (52 ​​mi) northwest of Pagadian (Population: 186,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 87 km (54 mi) northwest of Morikai (Population: 132,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 722 km (449 mi) southeast of Manila (population: 1,600,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 159 km (99) miles) south of Negros Island (Population: 4,414,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 209 km (130 mi) southwest of Bohol Island (Population: 1,211,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: cloudy clouds 26.1 ° C (79 F), humidity: 85%, wind: 1 m / s (3 kts) of SE.Basic data source: PHIVOLCS (Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology) Estimated Exported: 1.3 x 1011 Joules (35 MWh, equivalent to 30.1 tons) More information

Depth Source Location 4.21 km Philippines: 020 km N, 19 ° W from Sindangan (Zamboanga del Norte) Fevolx 4.21 km Mindanao, PHILIPPINESEMSC

