FEMA is looking at the Oregon earthquake-ready building example





Image courtesy of City of Beaverton

The average cost of earthquakes to our country every year is 6 billion dollars. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, is looking for an Oregon way to make buildings earthquake-ready.

The FEMA Seismic Mitigation Team called Prosper Portland Project Manager Shelley Hack. She spoke on her program, “A Seismic Shift in Perception: Taking Bold Steps to Mitigate Earthquake Hazards.”

Managers wanted to know how Oregon is using CPACE, the Clean Energy Program for Commercial Property, to pay for equipping buildings for the next large buildings. She funded seismic retrofits for commercial buildings in Oregon and California.

The program originally helped pay for energy, road, water and sanitation improvements. “Historically, financing improvements to private equity using the public financing instrument has been a good use of the instrument because of the public benefit,” Huck said. “With some legislative amendments to CPACE, we have been able to expand its mandate to include seismic resilience as a qualified use.”

It says it assesses costs for landlords. In the Oregon legislature, that means, “It got support on both sides of the corridor, because it didn’t have to compete for public resources.”

Huck said the effort should focus on education. “People have to understand what the stakes are, the situation, the risk of earthquakes here in Portland and Oregon,” Hack said.

“That’s cool,” said Dr. David Applegate, Ph.D., associate director of natural hazards, the US Geological Survey.

He says the Federal Emergency Management Agency is looking at using this type of funding to prepare other communities.

