Earthquake information: Mag average. 5.2 – El Loa earthquake, 36 km northeast of Calama, Provincia de Loa, Antofagasta, Chile, on May 20 2:27 pm (GMT-4)





An average earthquake of 5.2 magnitude at a depth of 119 km

May 20 18:31 UTC: First to report: GFZ 4 minutes later. 20 May 18:34: The depth of the Hypocenter was recalculated from 140.0 to 116.0 km (87 to 72 miles). Corrected epicenter location of 17 km (10.9 mi) towards E. 20 May 18: 48: Data updates from GUG (US, Chile) now in use

Update Thursday, May 20, 2021, 6:36 PM

5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes near Calama, Provincia de Loa, Antofagasta, Chile

5.4 earthquake May 20 2:27 pm (GMT-4)

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported that Chile was rocked near Calama, Provincia de Loa, Antofagasta, by a magnitude 5.4 earthquake just 8 minutes ago, and the earthquake struck at a depth of 116 km below the epicenter near Calama. , Provincia de El Loa, Antofagasta, Chile, early in the afternoon of Thursday May 20, 2021 at 2:27 pm local time. The strength of the earthquake may have softened its great relative depth below the surface, making it feel weak in absolute terms. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. The center (EMSC), which listed it as a magnitude 5.4 earthquake as well, and based on preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any major damage, but many people probably felt it as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. The weak vibration was probably felt in Calama (Zone 143,100) located 48 km from the epicenter, and San Pedro de Atacama (Zone 2000) at 74 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these changes and follow up if another job becomes available earthquake news. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you are or have been in this area during an earthquake, help others post your feedback and submit a quick report here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest online seismic alerts: Android | Earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and time: May 20, 2021 18:27:55 UTC – Local time at epicenter: May 20 2:27 PM (GMT-4) Strength: 5.2 Depth: 118.6 km Latitude / Center Longitude: 22.232 ° S / 68.675 ° W (El) Loa, Antofagasta, Chile) Nearest volcano: San Pedro (54 km / 34 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 36 km (22 mi) north of Calama (population: 143,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 90 km (56 mi) NW of San Pedro de Atacama (Population: 2000) -> See earthquakes nearby! 158 km (98 mi) east of Tocopela (population: 24,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 237 km (147 miles) Northeast of Antofagasta (bang): 309800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 272 km (169 miles) southeast of Iquique (Tarapaca) (Population: 227,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 408 km (254 mi) northwest of Jujuy (Argentina) (population: 305,900)) -> See earthquakes nearby! 415 km (258 mi) WSW of Tarija (Bolivia) (Population: 159,300) -> See earthquakes nearby! 423 km (263 mi) southwest of Potosí (Potosí, Bolivia) (Population: 141,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 451 km (280 mi) southeast of Arica (Arica y Barinacotta) (Population: 186,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 503 km (312 mi) south of Sucre (Chuquisaca, Bolivia) (Bob: 224,800) -> See earthquakes nearby! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: clear sky 17.5 ° C (63 ° F), humidity: 15%, wind: 12 m / s (24 knots) from WNW Primary data source: GUG (U. Chile) Rated outgoing energy: 4 X 1012 joules (1.11 gigawatt hours, equivalent to 951 tons of TNT) More information

[show map]

[smaller] [bigger]

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “Felt It” report! Other users would love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the earthquake itself has been reported by various agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Depth size)

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!

Calama / soft shake (MMI IV) / clank, shake / 10-15 seconds

Try our free app!

Aftershocks

More information

Depending on its size, the fissure that was active during the earthquake ruptured along roughly the surface. 16 km2 (= 6 square miles) as a first-degree estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 7 kilometers (4 mi) long, and aftershocks usually occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approximately. Twice the length of the fissure area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture zone (check the map below to verify). So far, no aftershocks have been recorded. Previous earthquakes in the same area, please wait while searching millions of records, this could take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of previous earthquakes in the same region since 1900!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos