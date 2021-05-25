Nepal has the highest Covid transmission rate in the world – BBC News





Nepal managed to escape the first Covid wave without serious damage. But the second wave of coronavirus has been devastating. There were about 150 daily infections in early April, but there are 9,000 a month. More than 4,000 people have been killed. Nepalese health officials say the daily positivity rate is almost 50%, which means that one in two people test positive for Covid.

