The U.S. secretary of state meets with Israeli and Palestinian leaders and promises support for Gaza





U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blink has arrived in Jerusalem to shed U.S. diplomacy and wants to support the ongoing ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

He has had talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank – because America does not recognize Hamas. Blinken has promised millions of dollars in aid to help rebuild Gaza after 11 days of devastating fighting that destroyed large parts of Gaza and killed more than 250 people. A few words on the solution of the two states that seem to be the president of Biden.



