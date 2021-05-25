George Floyd’s family meets Biden on the anniversary of his murder





The last moments of George Floyd's life were grim, with a policeman killed while claiming his life was saying "I can't breathe".

Today his murder shocked the world a year ago and caused a global uprising of people demanding racial justice. These calls became audible cries for equal rights for the Black Lives Matter movement. Today Mr. Floyd's family attended a meeting of President Biden at the White House because memorial services have been held in the U.S. But what if something has changed since May 25 last year?



