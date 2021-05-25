Sanctions against Belarus after Ryanair flight “state-sponsored kidnapping” – BBC News





International sanctions have been imposed on Belarus after a Ryanair passenger plane had to be diverted and landed by authorities to arrest the journalist. Roman Protasevich, 26, is a journalist and blogger and Lukashenko is a well-known critic of the Belarusian state. The Ryanair flight was on its way from Athens to Vilnius in Lithuania, when it had to be intercepted by a plane and diverted to Minsk, the Belarusian capital. Protasevich and his girlfriend were arrested. Lithuania has advised citizens to leave Belarus. The European Union has banned Belarus from using the EU airspace or airports and imposed individual sanctions on officials involved in the operation. He called on the International Civil Aviation Organization to begin investigating the incident. The British government has ordered planes to avoid Belarusian airspace, and UK airports have also canceled flights operated by Belarus ’national airline. Huw Edwards presents on BBC News the news of European correspondent Ten McKenzie. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

