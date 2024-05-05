A fan asks Bobby Deol about his multiple marriages in Animal, the actor replies The Deols are very romantic: Humara dil bharta he nahi | Bollywood News





Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol stole the show with their hilarious antics in the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. During a segment where Kapil was reading fan letters for Bobby, a fan jokingly mentioned that he copied everything from Bobby, including his gym body. The fan humorously added that after watching Bobby's film Animal, in which he marries three times, his own wife does not allow him to do the same. Listening to this, Sunny and Bobby burst out laughing. Bobby responded by saying: The problem is that the Deols are very romantic. Humara dil bharta il nahi. But true love does exist and I have been married for 28 years. And I am very lucky to have a wonderful, simple and beautiful woman called Tanya, who is my wife. For the uninitiated, in the movie Animal, Bobby Deol plays the antagonist. His character Abrar marries three times. Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Read also | First impression of The Great Indian Kapil Show 6th episode: Deol's aura is lingering, but bring back the good old days of Kapil Sharmas In a previous interview with Zoom, Bobby Deol spoke about his wife Tanya. He said, “I am a very broad-minded person. I never stopped my wife from working, or subjugated her, or made her feel less about herself. I am who I am because of my wife. It's just that I'm blessed. Neither my mother nor my wife were forced to stay away from the limelight. My wife is her own person. She always had the freedom to make her own decisions. Not making public appearances is his own decision. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

