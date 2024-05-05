Xi Jinping's visit to France: who is his wife Peng Liyuan, the singer who became First Lady?





the essential

Chinese President Xi Jinping is on an official visit to France, Paris this Monday, May 6, and the Hautes-Pyrnes the next day. His wife accompanies him on this trip. What do we know about Peng Liyuan?

Peng Liyuan, 62, has been the First Lady of China since 2013. When Xi Jinping came to power, a majority of Chinese knew the wife more than their new president: Peng Liyuan was a variety singer. It was in the weapon that Peng Liyuan worked on his voice. Engaged in the People's Liberation Army for 18 years, as a simple soldier, she sang to motivate the troops. Her nickname is then… “La Fe Pivoine”. Today she holds the rank of major general. Peng Liyuan then successfully launches into the song. She regularly appears at the popular state television annual New Year's Gala where she sings patriotic and folk songs in military attire. His most famous songs are called “On the Plains of Hope”, “The People of Our Village” or “Mount Everest”. She has completed around fifty tours in her career. The Chinese music critic Qi Youyi ironically declared the BBC in 2013: “Probably 90% of his songs compliment the Communist Party, and the rest celebrate our wonderful life.” Introduced to Xi Jinping by friends, Peng Liyuan married him in 1987. Five years later, the couple had a daughter Xi Mingz. In 2007, when Xi Jinping was tipped for power, Peng Liyuan put an end to her singing career. What are his daily tastes? Interviewed in a magazine in 2011, before her husband came to power, Peng Liyuan responded that she liked going to the bike market and negotiating with street vendors. Peng Liyuan visiting Berlin on March 28, 2014, after the election of Xi Jinping.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has named Peng Liyuan as goodwill ambassador against tuberculosis and AIDS. She is committed according to UNESCO for the promotion of education for girls and women. She embodies for the first time a China that is more open, more modern and more glamorous than all the former First Ladies of the Middle Kingdom.

