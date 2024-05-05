What is Cinco de Mayo? Festivities are planned across the United States with special deals on food and drinks. But in Mexico, not so much





The United States is preparing for Cinco de Mayo. Music, all-day happy hours and taco deals are planned at locations across the country on Sunday, May 5, in a celebration with largely misunderstood and barely recognized origins south of the border .

In the United States, the date is widely seen as a celebration of Mexican-American culture that dates back to the 1800s in California. Typical festivities include parades, street food, block parties, mariachi competitions, and baile folklrico, or folk dancing, with whirling dancers wearing bright ribbons with braids and bright, ruffled dresses.

For Americans with or without Mexican ancestry, the day has become an excuse to down tequila shots with salt and lime and gorge on tortilla chips covered in melted orange cheddar cheese, unfamiliar to most Mexicans.

The emphasis on drinking and food has led to some criticism of the holiday, especially as beer manufacturers and other marketers have capitalized on its festive nature and some revelers embrace offensive stereotypes , such as fake droopy mustaches and gigantic straw sombreros.

What it is

Cinco de Mayo marks the anniversary of the 1862 victory of Mexican troops over invading French forces at the Battle of Puebla. The triumph over the French troops, better equipped and more numerous, was a huge emotional boost for the Mexican soldiers led by General Ignacio Zaragoza.

Historical reenactments and parades are held annually in Puebla, central Mexico, to commemorate this inspiring victory, with participants dressed in historic French and Mexican army uniforms.

What it is not

Cinco de Mayo is not Mexican Independence Day, Mexico's most important holiday.

Mexicans celebrate their country's independence from Spain on the anniversary of the call to arms against this European country launched on September 16, 1810 by the Reverend Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, priest from Dolores, Mexico.

The Mexican president reenacts the Grito de Independencia, or Cry of Independence, most years on September 15 around 11 p.m. from the balcony of the country's National Palace, ringing the bell that Hidalgo rang.

The commemoration usually ends with three cries of “Viva Mxico!” ” above a colorful swirl of tens of thousands of people gathered in the Zcalo, or main square, in central Mexico City.

This year's celebrations

This year, May 5 falls on a Sunday, a perfect day for many people to relax and enjoy the day. Celebrations are planned across the country, especially in places with large Mexican-American populations.

Across the country, bars and restaurants are promoting their Mexican dishes and specialties, including all-day happy hours.

Copyright 2024 by Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7chicago.com/what-is-cinco-de-mayo-festivities-are-planned-across-the-us-with-food-drink-specials-but-in-mexico-not-so-much/14769563/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos