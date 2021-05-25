Earthquake information: Light Mag. 4.4 earthquake – Jura Tegi municipality, 55 km northwest of Buzau, Buzu, Romania, on May 26 12:30 am (GMT +3)





Romania (81.3 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 1-2 min: Cutremur in Romania | One user found this interesting.

Ploiești (81.7 km from SSW epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 2-5 W: I was very scared One user found this interesting.

Galati-Romagna (118.8 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5s: The 10-story block was briefly shaken! | One user found this interesting.

Bucharest RO, very weak vibration (MMI II) / oscillating horizontally (sideways) / 1-2seconds: it felt like a short winding, the water in Kobe was moving which assured me it was in a silly earthquake.

New Apartment on the 10th Floor – Bucharest Sector / Light Shaking (MMI IV) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 2-5s: The sofa I was sitting on which bumped from side to side from east to west. A friend messed up right away it must have been an earthquake.

Provita De Jos / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Too short: I lay in bed and it felt like someone was moving upstairs making floors in a table shape. Too short, then nothing.

Bucharest (131.6 km SSW from the epicenter) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / 1-2 sec

Bucharest (136.9 km southwest from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / rumble, shake / 2-5 seconds

Bucharest (142.7 km from SSW epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / single vertical bump / Very short: Light oe

110.4 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds (reported with our app)

228.1 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 2-5 sec

Bucharest (133.7 km from SSW epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / horizontal swing (side) / 1-2 seconds: Very slight vibration while in my bed …

Galati, Romania (122.8 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Slight vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 5-10 sec: Weak

Montenya, Targovesti (115.5 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 2-5 W: Felt it

Targovesti (112.6 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / horizontal sway (side) / 2-5 seconds: short / small vibration on the seventh floor while lying in bed.

234.1 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Too short

Brasov (71.3 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 2-5 sec

Bucharest (134.2 km from SSW epicenter) [Map] / No hair

131.1 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / single vertical bump / Very short

Bucharest (132.4 km from SSW epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / single side vibration / Very short: felt the push

134.9 km south of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds: I felt my chair move and the door creaked

193.9 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / horizontal swing (side) / Very short (reported with our app)

130.4 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Ploiesti (85.7 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / single side vibration / 2-5 sec

Brasov (71.4 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 5-10 sec

Pitesti (153.1 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / Very short: I was staying in bed then the bed started to vibrate

Bucharest (126.9 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds

Parlad (105 km ENE or epicenter) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

136.4 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 1-2 sec

132.3 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / horizontal swing (side) / 1-2 sec

Vaslui (151.5 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / 1-2 sec

Bucharest (132.9 km from SSW epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / rumble, vibration / very short

Bucharest (131.4 km SSW from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (Side) / Very short: side shake left to right of approximately 2 seconds maximum

87.5 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III)

80 km south of the epicenter [Map] / Light vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds (reported through our app)

Bucharest (130.5 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / rumble, shake / 1-2 seconds: vibration

Calaracea, Romania (166.6 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak (MMI II) / Single side vibration / Very short

Popesti-Leordeni (139.5 km southwest from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short: Small vibration and cracking sound of furniture

131.1 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 1-2 sec

Bucharest / No Poetry

Libya / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Single Side Vibration / 1-2sec

LVV / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Side vibration individual / Extra short :.

Buzzaw / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Single Side Vibration / 2-5 sec

Bucharest / MMI II / Single side vibration / 1-2sec

Bucharest / MMI IV / Very short

Bucharest, sector 6 / weak vibration (MMI III) / clank, shake / 10-15 seconds: from sixth floor, it was not as strong as 2018. I felt in moderation.

Кагул Молдова / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 2-5 seconds

Bucharest / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2sec

Ploiești / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / Very short

Bucharest / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Single Side Vibration / 2-5 sec

Blistering / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds: Shaking shelves

Cortia de Arges / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Vertical Swing (Up and Down) / Several minutes

Bucharest / very weak vibration (MMI II)

Rennie / Very Weak Vibration (MMI II) / 1-2 sec

Bucharest / very weak vibration (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds

București / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal oscillation (side) / 2-5 seconds

Bucharest / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2sec

Sector 1 bucuresti / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

Cartogane / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 sec

Galati / MMI IV / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds: it scared me

Bucharest / Very Low Vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 2-5 seconds

Medgidia / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 sec

Stefanesti de Jos / No Poetry

Campina / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Clank, shake / Very short

Pitești, Argeș / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 s

Bucharest / Moderate Vibration (MMI V)

Pipera / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Very short

Bucharest / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal (side) oscillate / Very short

Braila / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Clank, Shake / 15-20 sec

