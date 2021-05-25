Director Barry Jenkins ‘Underground Railroad’ tells the true story of America





Barry Jenkins, the Oscar-winning director of 'Moonlight', has adapted the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "The Underground Railroad" into a drama series for Amazon.

It tells the story of Cora, a slave from the South of the United States who bets on freedom using the so-called Underground Railroad. On the birthday of George Floyd's death, we've been talking to him.



