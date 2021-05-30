Experts are calling for earthquake drills after a series of tremors that rocked Sylhet





The Seismological Center of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said that at least five light tremors were detected over a four-hour period from ten in the morning, and the epicenter was from 196 kilometers to 232 kilometers northeast of Dhaka.

Professor Syed Humayun Akhtar, Director of the Earth Observatory at the University of Dhaka, said the earthquakes panicked Sylhet residents despite their moderate nature.

He said: “They bear an omen that it is an active earthquake zone and a huge earthquake may occur at any time,” although he refused to think that the tremors were foreboding tremors or aftershocks.

The observatory discovered the epicenter of tremors near the eastern end of the Dauki Fault, a major fault along the southern border of the Shillong Plateau causing seismic hazards in neighboring areas, including northeastern Bangladesh.

Meteorologist Mominol Islam said the mistake made Sylhet region vulnerable to earthquakes.

Drilling

Professor Humayun, a geologist, said the Dauki fault now appears active as a magnitude 6 earthquake occurred in the Indian state of Assam at the northern end of the fault a month ago.

He warned that the force accumulated at the fault for a thousand years could cause an earthquake of magnitude 8 or more.

The entire force can erupt simultaneously, or partially. This cannot be said with certainty. “

He called for the mental preparation of the region, along with the exercises and training courses, noting that the recent exercises were conducted by the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief “a long time ago.”

We must continue that (training). “The exercises should be held every year,” said Professor Humayun.

Many panicked Sylhet residents left their homes in search of safety during the earthquakes. Some of them reportedly went to their village homes. There were no reports of damage or injuries.

Professor Humayun said they would not panic if the exercises were conducted regularly. “The exercises are necessary to raise awareness about earthquakes, just as vital masks are to prevent corona virus.”

The mayors of Dhaka and Chatgram, along with the mayor of Sylhet, are urging to organize training for citizens and volunteer training.

Meteorologist Mominiol said authorities should also take care to follow the building code literally during construction, bearing in mind that an earthquake is imminent.

Experts suggest leaving buildings and staying under open skies during earthquakes. If this is not possible, people should cover their heads with their hands and stay near poles or ducks under tables or beds to avoid injury from falling debris.

