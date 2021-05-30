Shake the US as a 130+ weekend memorial day for shale earthquakes





More than 130 earthquakes have struck the United States in the past 24 hours, with each orange and red dot indicating the epicenter. The red dots are the most recent. Photo: USGS

The past 24 hours have been seismically active across the United States, with more than 130 earthquakes recorded from California to Tennessee. According to the National Seismological Information Center (NEIC), there are usually only 50 earthquakes per day in the United States which translates to about 20,000 earthquakes per year. Memorial Day weekend saw higher-than-normal earthquake activity, with the exception of several earthquakes that struck Puerto Rico on Friday and Saturday. These numbers exclude the volcanic and seismic activity that is occurring in Hawaii.

Fortunately, all of the earthquakes were mild, and none were above the continental United States. The strongest earthquake in the United States in the past 24 hours was the 3.2 magnitude earthquake north of Hatillo, Puerto Rico.

California has experienced the most earthquakes, with 112 of the 134 earthquakes recorded in the United States in the past 24 hours. California is home to the boundaries between tectonic plates in North America and the Pacific Ocean, and this plate boundary region is usually rich in seismic activity. The San Andreas Fault is the state’s longest mistake, and experts consider it the most dangerous as well.

A major earthquake is likely, although the exact timing of its exact timing is not yet known, according to US Geological Survey scientists. The USGS regional scenarios forecast 1,800 deaths and 50,000 injuries in the event of a major earthquake in San Andreas. More than 3 million homes could be damaged, at a cost of reconstruction of $ 289 billion.

While activity over the past 24 hours is slightly higher than normal, the intensity of earthquakes remains low and there are still no indications that a larger earthquake will hit California or anywhere in the United States in the near future.

