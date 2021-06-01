Tulsa Massacre: What Happened in 1921? – BBC News





100 years ago Tulsa (Oklahoma) witnessed one of the biggest race massacres in American history. But over the years few people have been talking about it. Greenwood, known as Black Wall Street, was one of the most prosperous black spots in all of America. Racial violence broke out on May 31, and on the morning of June 1, 1921, it was estimated that 300 blacks were killed, while the Greenwood neighborhood was destroyed. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

source