The most expensive medicine in the world treats children with genetic diseases – BBC News
Zolgensma, one of the most expensive medicines in the world, has become one of the first patients to be treated in the NHS in the UK. Little Arthur is one of about 40 children born with the most severe form of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) each year. The gene therapy is priced at about $ 2.5 million and is manufactured by Novartis Gene Therapies. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
