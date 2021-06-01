The ShakeAlert system is now active for mobile phones | News





When an earthquake strikes the Cascadia subduction zone under the Pacific Ocean, it will shake much of the West Coast, including the island and Snohomish counties.

The U.S. Geological Survey and the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network on May 4 released a new early warning system that can notify cell phone users in the state that vibration is about to start.

The system, called ShakeAlert, has been in development for 15 years, according to a press release. A prototype was released in 2016, and the system went into operation in California in 2019 and for Oregon in March in March.

Now spread across all three states, the ShakeAlert system is available to more than 50 million residents in the nation’s most earthquake-prone areas.

Mobile data will automatically notify users in the course of an earthquake as long as device settings are set to allow emergency alerts, public safety alerts, and public safety messages.

ShakeAlert relies on real-time data from the Northwest Pacific seismic station sensors across the region.

When the seismic waves that cause vibration propagate during an earthquake, they are captured by those seismic stations located in public places such as schools and city-owned buildings. This data is fed into the USGS National Advanced Seismic System.

ShakeAlert technology can also be used to automate systems such as slowing train speeds to reduce the likelihood of deviations from rails, opening fire doors to ensure emergency response and closing valves to reduce leaks if gas or water pipelines are damaged, depending on the release.

The ShakeAlert system will continue to improve as more sensors, called seismometers, are added to the grid. One of the sensors is being installed at Conway School. Another was installed at Stanwood Elementary School a year ago.

