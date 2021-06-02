Greece Theological Seminary donates to the earthquake-stricken area





Yunnan Theological Seminary has made donations to the 2021 Yangbei earthquake victims.

On May 21, a 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Yangbei Yi Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan Province, killing three people and injuring dozens, according to the China Daily.

The school organized its staff and students to donate money on May 23 to the stricken area, with donations exceeding 7,000 yuan, according to the institute.

The school said that although they could not visit Yangbei County to help them, the difficulties would be overcome, as long as the whole nation was united and sincere.

In addition to donations, faculty and students prayed for the victims of the disaster, hoping that they could resume their normal, productive lives and rebuild their homes as quickly as possible.

This theological school is the only three-year provincial-level theological college in Yunnan Province. In addition to enrolling undergraduate students for three years each year, it also organizes training courses for pastoral staff.

Translated by Abigail Wu

