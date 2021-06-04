Ed Miliband why we should “think bigger” in politics





Ed Miliband was head of the Labor Party from 2010 to 2015. He is now returning as a shadow business secretary. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

The new book, “Go Big: How to Fix our World,” explores his ambitious ideas for changing from inequality to climate crisis. Krishnan talks to Ed when he was the leader of the opposition that his prospects weren’t big enough and why he turned to Joe Biden. ——- See more of our explanatory series here – https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXjqQf1xYLQ6bu-iixvoFTVsiXQVlVniX

