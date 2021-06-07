Covid: Health Secretary warns England that there is less chance of unlocking on June 21





It was supposed to be the day he was unlocked in England after months of restrictions. But now Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed that the minister is considering canceling Coronavirus restrictions beyond the 21st of this year – amid concerns about the spread of the Delta variant, which was first identified in India. He revealed that scientific advisers have told the government that the Delta variant is 40 per cent more than the Alpha variant detected in Kent. Paraic O’Brien reports. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

