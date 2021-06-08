Uncategorized
Holidays in the race to return from Portugal to the UK to avoid quarantine
Thousands of holidaymakers have made an effort to return from Portugal to the UK on Tuesday morning at 4am before the new quarantine rules come into force. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
Airlines have made more flights and are using larger aircraft to meet demand, but seat prices have risen and some passengers are having trouble booking pre-flight tests. Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .
