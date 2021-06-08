Country news summaries | status





Police: 4 dead in Portland home

PORTLAND – Four people were shot dead over the weekend at a home in the city, police in Portland said.

The police said in a statement that officers responded to reports of a shooting at the house around 10:25 pm on Sunday, June 6 in the southeastern part of the city and found the four dead with gunshot wounds.

The police stated that the investigation is continuing and an autopsy will be conducted.

Deputy shoots suspect fatally after chase

SAID VALLEY – Authorities say the Clackamas County deputy sheriff shot and killed a person after a car chase and a short pursuit.

KOIN reports that the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect drove a deputy into a car chase after 2 a.m. Monday, June 7. The chase ended and the suspect got out of the car.

After exiting, the suspect tried to escape, but at a short distance the deputy fired his rifle and hit the suspect. The authorities did not clarify whether the suspect had fired the shots.

Reportedly, the deputies recovered a handgun near the suspect. They also say the suspect was driving a stolen car.

The investigation is ongoing.

Alaskan students gain legal education options

Anchorage, Alaska – The University of Alaska Anchorage has announced a new partnership with a university in Oregon to expand opportunities for current and future students interested in law degrees.

An Alaska news source reported Sunday, June 6, that eligible students in Alaska who meet certain academic requirements will be guaranteed admission to the Willamette University School of Law doctoral program under the partnership.

“Our goal is to get our students where they want to go, and because Alaska doesn’t have a law school, that has been a bit of a challenge,” said Dennis Rong, dean of academic affairs and vice president for academic affairs at the University of Alaska. Anchorage.

University officials said students accepted into the program will also receive renewable scholarships of $10,000 for each year they are enrolled and remain in good academic standing at Willamette College of Law.

Officials said the program is also offered at Southeast University of Alaska.

3.9 magnitude earthquake hits Mount Hood

GOVERNMENT CAMP – People in communities near Mount Hood have reported feeling a moderate earthquake Saturday night, June 6, Oregonian/Oregonlive.com reports.

The 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck shortly after 8:50 p.m., less than 4 miles northeast of the government camp.

Andy Diaz was working at Charlie’s Mountain View restaurant when he felt the shaking. Her co-worker, Valerie Turgerson, was taking orders when she heard the creaking sound of wood in the building.

Soon after, another co-worker called Diaz on the phone to say the same thing.

.





