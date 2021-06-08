



Earthquake drilling. Antique will join the National Synchronized Quarter 2 Seismic Exercise (NSED) on June 10, 2021. Prior to the NSED, several parts of the county were hit by an earthquake with a center located in the town of Valderrama Monday night (June 7, 2021). (Photo courtesy of Antique PDRRMO)

SAN JOSE DE Buenavista, Antique – Three days before the second quarter of the nationwide synchronized earthquake drill (SMED), the county’s readiness has already been tested after a 4.8-magnitude earthquake shook parts of the antique Monday night.

In a virtual press conference on Tuesday, the head of the Provincial Antique Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said the epicenter was in the northern municipality of Valderrama according to information from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

“Atika is prone to earthquakes due to its proximity to the active Mindoro and Negros trenches,” he said.

He added that the antiques are also located along the West Panay Fault, which witnesses the Earth’s movement from time to time.

Train said they have not yet received reports of any harm from MDRRMOs in affected municipalities.

There was also no evacuation for families living in the landslide-prone areas of Valderrama.

Other than Valderrama, Intensity III was also felt in San Jose and Intensity II in Culasi cities.

Magnitude measures the energy released by an earthquake source while intensity measures the strength of the vibration produced by an earthquake at a specific location.

However, he said it is very important for people to always be prepared and know what to do whenever an earthquake occurs in their municipalities.

Train then said that despite the pandemic, they now plan to participate in the NSED on the morning of June 10.

“We will have a virtual earthquake training that we hope will involve community members,” he said.

By participating in earthquake drills, he said, people can learn what to do in case of danger. (Palestinian National Authority)

