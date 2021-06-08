Reconstruction after the earthquake is going very slowly





Zagreb after the earthquake, March 2020 Lauren Symonds

June 8, 2021 – Damir Vandjelic, Director of the Reconstruction Fund, spoke about how long it will take for the reconstruction process to take place in the wake of the 2020 earthquakes, adding that things need to simplify and speed up significantly.

As Poslovni Dnevnik/Suzana Lepan Stefancic/VL writes, Damir Vandjelic recently stated publicly that the reconstruction process after the 2020 earthquake was proceeding very slowly and that when looking at how it started and the speed of those beginnings, he struggles to believe that it will accelerate. Speaking on the topic of “N1”, he said that the demolition of three houses based on reconstruction requests after the earthquake begins only this week.

“In order for the excavators to take to the streets according to the reconstruction law, people must submit their applications to the ministry. The ministry has 11,100 requests, of which 18 are decisions to the fund, and a total of 155 works came from the ministry.

The difference between 155 and 18 is actually the documents that we obtain in the administrative procedure of the ministry, that is, the total area of ​​the buildings, construction evaluation and the like”, he explained.

“On Friday, we signed three decisions on the selection of contractors, and next week, the demolition of three family homes in the epicenter of the Zagreb earthquake in March 2020, in the Markoševac region should finally begin. Now there are only three, but 20 are said to be in the pipeline.”

Damir Vandjelic did not say anything about his feelings about things going at a typical snail’s pace in Croatia, and reiterated his position that reconstruction is going too slowly for Viserny’s list.

“Yeah, exactly. In the past three weeks, we’ve only been getting two decisions a week. In 19,000 buildings, only two, that’s not very fast. The processing of people’s requests needs to be speeded up, and I even dared suggest that the reconstruction law should be improved in some sectors.” .

Therefore, these requests should be processed more quickly, not just two decisions per week. It can be accelerated, here in the box, we showed we can do about twenty purchases a day, so I think it would be appropriate for them to eliminate about 50 decisions a week,” Damir Vandjelic explained.

