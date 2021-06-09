Greta Thunberg: ‘Insert a weak world in the face of young people’ – BBC Newsnight





Greta Thunberg, the world’s most famous environmental campaigner, has spoken to Newsnight about her views on Covid summits and US President Joe Biden. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

In an interview with BBC Newsnight, climate change activist Greta Thunberg says the coronavirus pandemic has shown that the climate crisis “has never been treated as a real crisis”. “It’s considered a small issue, a political issue that’s a bit important.” The 18-year-old also discussed future plans: “I don’t know what it’s like to be an adult or what it really means.” The climate activist added that he did not know that pursuing a career in science or politics would be beneficial, but Mark Urbani told him that he wanted to continue to create political will, pressure and demand around climate change action. #Newsnight #GretaThunberg #ClimateChange Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BBCNewsnight

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bbcnewsnight .



source