Greta Thunberg: 'Insert a weak world in the face of young people' – BBC Newsnight

10 seconds ago

In an interview with BBC Newsnight, climate change activist Greta Thunberg says the coronavirus pandemic has shown that the climate crisis “has never been treated as a real crisis”. “It’s considered a small issue, a political issue that’s a bit important.” The 18-year-old also discussed future plans: “I don’t know what it’s like to be an adult or what it really means.” The climate activist added that he did not know that pursuing a career in science or politics would be beneficial, but Mark Urbani told him that he wanted to continue to create political will, pressure and demand around climate change action. #Newsnight #GretaThunberg #ClimateChange Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight
