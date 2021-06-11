Myanmar’s Aung Suu Kyi has the most serious charge to date – BBC News





Myanmar's military authorities have accused Aung San Suu Kyi of corruption, the most serious allegation to date. The ousted leader Suu Kyi is accused of accepting money and gold in exchange for the purchase, and could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted. He has six other charges related to alleged illegal imports of walkie-talkies and sparking public unrest. Ms. Suu Kyi was arrested on Feb. 1 when the military took power in a coup, and has been under house arrest ever since.

