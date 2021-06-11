Predict an industrial earthquake as fashion brands enter football





“Beyond the Pitch” will cover all football matches over the course of a week in connection with the UEFA EURO 2020, which has been rescheduled from last year and will start on June 11. Head here for more information on our immersive coverage.

In April, the sport was subjected to one of the biggest scandals in football history. On the eve of the 18th, Spanish businessman Florentino Perez announced the formation of a secret European Super League. Public outrage continued almost immediately. Fans accused the league of elitist, lack of competitiveness, and financial gain for themselves. Players and managers protested publicly on the field and on social media, and colleagues who govern soccer groups blamed the league, calling its make-up “pullouts”.

Three days later, ESL announced that it was suspending its operations. Back to basics? Not perfect. The controversial move may not be entirely successful, but it symbolizes one of the biggest changes in football history, and in most cases the fast-paced sports that have hurt OG fans. There is pressure to market globally.

Now, what if the fashion industry entered the same field? He changed his mind 180 degrees and aggressively sought out the same customers he had avoided for decades, fearing that his relationship with the “working class” would automatically weaken the brand. Really?

Sport is so big, so global (but so local), so diverse, so relevant, so rich, so real, so…ready to transform. And (as the Premier League in its sparkling suits and $1,200 shoes took to the field, claiming the game had always been his debt), the trillion-dollar fashion industry left its mark. I try to follow.

But as players become more and more off the field, clubs realize the benefits of partnering with lifestyle brands, and fans themselves become passionate shoppers of luxury, the push into football fashion is pretty cool. Isn’t that a bad thing?

Download from the link below for a full special report on the industry-shaking impact of fashion brands embracing the fast-growing world of football, which includes interviews with star Hector Bellerin and industry experts. Please read on.

