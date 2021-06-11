When fashion brands enter football, expect an earthquake in the industry





‘Beyond the Pitch’ is a week-long dive into all things football (read: football) in conjunction with UEFA EURO 2020, which has been rescheduled from last year and begins on June 11. Head here for more comprehensive coverage.

In April, the sport was subjected to one of the biggest scandals in football history. On the eve of the 18th, Spanish businessman Florentino Perez announced the secret formation of the European Premier League. A worldwide outcry ensued almost immediately. Fans accused the league of elitism, lack of competitiveness, and hoarding financial gains for themselves. Players and managers have protested publicly on the field and on social media, and fellow football governing bodies have criticized the league, calling its makeup “separatist”.

Three days later, ESL said it was suspending its operations. Back to basics? not exactly. While this controversial move may not have been entirely successful, it does symbolize one of the biggest transformations in football history, with pressure to commercialize the sport quickly and almost universally at the expense of OG fans.

Now, what will happen when the fashion industry enters the same arena? Changing her mind 180 degrees and actively seeking out the exact same customers they’ve avoided for decades, fearing that associating themselves with anything “working class” would automatically mean branding underdog?

The sport has become so big, so cosmopolitan (but so local), so diverse, so relevant, so rich, so authentic, so…ready to take over. And so (just like the Premier League in a fancy $1,200 suit and shoes walked into the stadium, echoing how the game has always been its debt), the multi-trillion-dollar fashion industry is about to follow suit.

But with players increasingly becoming off-field personalities, clubs seeing the benefits of associating with lifestyle brands, and fans themselves becoming thirsty luxury shoppers, has fashion pushed football that bad?

Read our full special report on the disturbing fallout for fashion brands embracing the burgeoning world of football, which includes interviews with star Hector Bellerin and industry experts, by downloading from the link below.

If you are already subscribed to Highsnobiety Insights, there will be a special download link waiting for you in your inbox.

