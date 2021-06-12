Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.9 earthquake – Philippine Sea, 21 km southeast of Taitung City, Taiwan, on June 12 5:58 am (GMT +8)





An average earthquake of 4.9 magnitude, at a depth of 2 km

Jun 11 22:07 UTC: First to arrive: EMSC in 8 minutes. Jun 11 22:10: Volume has been recalculated from 5.3 to 4.6. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 7.0 to 2.0 km (from 4.3 to 1.2 mi). The epicenter was corrected by 9.8 km (6.1 mi) towards ESE…. [show all] … Jun 11 22:20: Volume recalculated from 4.6 to 4.8. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 2.0 to 12.0 km (1.2 to 7.5 mi). The epicenter was corrected by 3.3 km (2 mi) towards ESE. Jun 11 22:23: The depth of the Hypocenter has been recalculated from 12.0 to 10.0 km (7.5 to 6.2 miles). Epicenter position corrected 2.1 km (1.3 mi) east of Jun 11 22:26: magnitude recalculated from 4.8 to 4.9. The depth of the epicenter was recalculated from 10.0 to 12.0 km (6.2 to 7.5 mi). Epicenter position corrected by 2.1 km (1.3 mi) toward W.11 Jun 23:30: Hypocenter depth recalculated from 12.0 to 2.0 km (7.5 to 1.2 mi). The epicenter was corrected by 8.5 km (5.3 mi) toward the ENE.

Updated Friday, June 11, 2021, 22:12

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake occurred near Taitung, Taiwan

Quake 4.6 Jun 12 5:58 AM (GMT +8)

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported a 4.6-magnitude earthquake in Taiwan near the city of Taitung, just 13 minutes ago. The earthquake struck early in the morning on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 5:58 am local time at a very shallow depth of 2 km. The exact size, center, and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The geophysical agency reported the earthquake, with a magnitude of 5.0. A third agency, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), reported the same earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7, and based on preliminary seismic data, many people may have felt the quake in the epicenter area. It shouldn’t have caused significant damage, other than things falling off shelves, broken windows, etc. In Taitung City (population 109,600) located 17 km from the epicenter, people were supposed to feel the earthquake as a slight shaking. The epicenter that the earthquake may have been felt as a very weak tremor includes Donggang (population 48,100) located 76 km from the epicenter, Hengchun (population 31,300) 80 km, Kaohsiung City (population 1519,700) 88 km, Yujing ( Yujing) pop. 16600) is 92 km away, and Tainan City (No. 771.200) is 107 km away. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the magnitude and depth if these things change and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: Jun 11, 2021 21:58:57 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Jun 12 5:58 AM (GMT +8) Size: 4.9 Depth: 2.0 km Latitude/Longitude of the epicenter: 22.62°N / 121.28°E (Philippines Sea, Taiwan) Nearest volcano: Unnamed: 24.00°N / 121.83°E (169 km/105 mi) Nearest towns and cities: 21 km (13 mi) southeast of Taitung City (population: 109,600) ) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 87 km (54 mi) ENE of Donggang (population: 48,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 88 km (55 mi) northeast of Hengchun (population: 31,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 99 km (62 mi) east from Kaohsiung City (Population: 1,519,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 117 km (73 mi) ESE from Tainan City (Population: 771,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 143 km (89 mi) southeast of Dolio (population: 104,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 153 km (95 mi) southeast of Bole (population: 86,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 155 km (96 mi) southwest of Hualien City (population: 350,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 157 km (98 mi) southeast of Nantou City (population: 105,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 271 km (169 mi) south of Taipei (population: 7,871,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 269 ​​km (167 mi) southwest of Komi Island (AM: 1680) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Overcast clouds 27.5 °C (81 °F), Humidity: 79%, Wind: 2 m/s (3 knots) From the primary data source in Northwest Northwest: EMSC (European Seismological Center Mediterranean) Rated released energy: 1.4 x 1012 Joules (392 MWh, equivalent to 338 tons of TNT) More information

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users will love to hear about it, and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.92 kmTAIWAN REGIONEMSC 4.710 km Taiwan District GFZ 5.010 km Taiwan District BMKG 4.910 km77 Km ENE of Donggang, Taiwan USGS User reports of this earthquake (1)

Fishing by seashore surfing / Low Vibration (MMI III) / Compound Rolling (Multi-Way Tilt) / 2-5sec

