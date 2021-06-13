Earthquake info: Strong mag. 5.1 – 47 km southeast of Honiara, Solomon Islands earthquake, on June 13 2:23 pm (GMT +11)





5.1 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 10 km

June 13 3:30 UTC: First to report: VolcanoDiscovery in 7 minutes. June 13 03:36: Data updates from GFZ are now being used

Updated Sunday, June 13, 2021 03:42

An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale occurred 47 km southeast of Honiara in the Solomon Islands

5.1 June 13 earthquake 2:23 pm (GMT +11)

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported that a magnitude 5.1 earthquake occurred just 19 minutes ago 47 kilometers southeast of Honiara in the Solomon Islands, and the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers below the epicenter near Honiara in the Solomon Islands early on. Sunday afternoon, June 13, 2021 at 2:23 PM local time. The exact size, center, and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. , which was classified as an earthquake of magnitude 5.0. A third agency, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), reported the same 5.0-magnitude earthquake, and based on preliminary seismic data, the quake shouldn’t cause any significant damage, but it may have been felt by many people as a slight shaking in the area. Region. The epicenter area. A weak tremor may have been felt in Honiara (pop. 56,300) located 47 km from the epicenter, Malango (10,500) at 52 km, and Oki (pop 6800) 127 km away. Change and follow If other important earthquake news becomes available If you are in the area please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know More about this earthquake.

Date and Time: June 13, 2021 03:23:31 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: June 13 2:23 pm (GMT +11) Magnitude: 5.1 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude/Longitude of the epicenter: 9.79°S/ 160.18°E (Solomon Islands) Nearest volcano: Gallego (28 km/17 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 47 km (29 mi) south of Honiara (population: 56,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 52 km (32 mi) east of Malango (pop: 10500) -> See nearby earthquakes 127 km (79 mi) southwest of Oki (pop: 6810) -> See nearby earthquakes! 194 km (121 mi) southeast of Pula (population: 2,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 204 km (127 mi) west of Kerakira (Nakumwe) (population: 1,120) -> See nearby earthquakes! 412 km (256 mi) ESE of Gizo (New Georgia Range) (population: 6,150) -> see nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Clouds broken 25.3 °C (78 °F), Humidity: 81%, Wind: 3 m/s (6 knots) Base data source ESE: GFZ (German Research Center for Geosciences) Estimated outgoing power : 2.8 x 1012 Joules (783 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 674 tons of TNT) Learn more

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users will love to hear about it, and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.Depth Source Location 5.110 km near Honiara, Honiara, Solomon Islands GFZ unspecifiedn/a Solomon Islands, Vulcano Discovery 5.015 km Solomon Island 5.015 km 26 km ESE from Malango, Solomon Islands USGS 5.010 km Solomon Islander: near Port Morsombie Colin Islands 4,813 km

Naha 1 Honiara Guadalcanal (43.7 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 20-30 seconds

Point Cruz, Honiara (46.6 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / horizontal swing (sideways) / 1-2 seconds: I feel like swinging for 2 seconds, swing 2.

Honiara (47.4 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / very short: mild shaking

Putnam Valley New York / No hair

Honiara / moderate vibration (MMI V) / horizontal swing (lateral) / 20-30 seconds

Honiara (44.7 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 15-20 seconds (reported by our app)

Honiara / Medium vibration (MMI V) / 15-20 seconds: house vibration

Honiara (45.6 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

aftershocks

More information

Depending on its size, the fault that was active during the earthquake ruptured almost along a surface. 13 km2 (= 5 square miles) as a first-class estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 6 km (4 mi) long, and aftershocks usually occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approx. Double the length of the rupture area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture area (see map below for verification). Aftershocks recorded, newest first (0 earthquakes so far, frequently updated): So far, no aftershocks have been recorded. Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

