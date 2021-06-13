“Israeli settlements must exist” interview with Naftali Bennett – HARDtalk – BBC News





Subscribe to the BBC News website www.youtube.com/bbcnews Israeli settlements must be in any agreement they need to make in the territory to achieve peace with the Palestinians, says Naftali Bennett, head of the Jewish Interior and Israeli Economy Minister. Subscribe http://www.youtube.com/bbcnews

See our website: http://www.bbc.com/news

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bbcworldnews

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/bbcworld

Instagram: http://instagram.com/bbcnews .



source