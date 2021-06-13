Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen remains stable in hospital – BBC News





Christian Eriksen remains stable in hospital and has sent greetings to members of his national team, Danish football officials have said. Eriksen fell shortly before the break to open the Euro 2020 match against Denmark on Saturday. The 29-year-old Inter Milan player underwent emergency medical treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital. "His condition is stable and he remains hospitalized for further examination," they said in a statement.

