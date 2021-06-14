Benjamin Netanyahu was removed from the post of Israeli prime minister





Naftali Bennett was sworn in as Israel's new prime minister on Sunday, after winning a vote of confidence by the smallest margin, with only 60 votes against 59. His victory ends the 12-year rule of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the longest in the country. -leading server. After four elections in two years, Bennett's incoming government broke a long political blockade and began the most coalition Israel has ever seen, including the first Arab party in government. In his speech before the Knesset's confidence vote, Bennett celebrated diversity and warned of the country's polarization. "We have lost our national house twice in history, precisely because the leaders of the generation were unable to sit down and commit to each other. Each was right, however, they were right, they burned the house on us," Bennett said. "I'm proud of my ability to sit down with people with very different perspectives." Bennett became Prime Minister Yamina, the right-wing party with only seven seats in the Israeli Knesset, becoming the only prime minister in the history of a small faction in history. By contrast, Netanyahu's Likud party won 30 seats in the March election. Once again, however, Netanyahu was unable to form a governing coalition with a majority of 120 members of the Knesset. US President Joe Biden congratulated Bennett on his first statement on the political situation in Israel on Sunday, saying he hoped to work with the new prime minister. "Israel has no better friends than the United States," Biden also wrote in his speech. "The bond that unites our people is a testament to our shared values ​​and decades of close cooperation, and as we continue to strengthen our cooperation, the United States continues to stand up for Israel's security. My administration is fully committed to the new Israeli government. to promote peace in the wider region ".



