Earthquakes around Midland, West Texas are getting more and more frequent





A look at EarthquakeTrack.com shows how this will affect the Midland and West Texas region. The site shows six earthquakes that have occurred around Midland since 10:40 p.m. Sunday. That includes five in a roughly 13-hour period on June 6-7.

The site also has 29 days in the last 30 days and 132 in the last 365 days. The number of earthquakes in Midland-Odessa-Gardendale-Stanton over the past year has nearly doubled since the end of January, when the site showed 67 in the previous 365 days.

The increase in the Midland falls short of what is happening around the Pecos and Menton in the western Permian. EarthquakeTrack.com has reported 10 tremors since 3 a.m. Wednesday in that part of the area, 145 in the last 30 days and about 590 in the past 365 days. That total is closer to Oklahoma areas like Hennessy, where there have been 616 in the last 365 days, according to EarthquakeTrack.com.

In March 2020, there were 114 earthquakes in the previous 365 days around Pecos and Menton, according to a previous reporter-Telegram article.

While the number of earthquakes is not as large as the West, larger population areas (Midland and Odessa) increase the risk of earthquakes occurring around Midland, Alexandros Savedis, a seismologist and research scientist at the University of Texas’s Office of Economic Geology and director of TexNet, said.

Savvides said TexNet began analyzing around Midland in 2017. At that point, a tremor with a magnitude above 3.0 was reached. It wasn’t until the first quarter of 2020, that seismologists recorded an earthquake around Midland above 3.5. On December 31, a 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred near Stanton.

He added that two major clusters had been developed in and around Midland. The first is near Gardendale (northeast of Odessa). The second – and most recently active – group is located about 9-10 miles north of Midland in Martin County. That block has been the site of eight of the last ten, according to EarthquakeTrack.com.

Savvides said it was too early to say what caused the earthquakes. He said TexNet is working with local government entities (cities and counties) and landowners to get the largest number of gauges in the field to provide more information. This information can help determine the certainty of depth, Savides said, and other information is important to help identify factors.

Data from EarthquakeTrack.com shows the typical depth of earthquakes in and around Midland that occur at a depth of 3.7 to 5 miles. Other statistics include its average strength of 2.1 from the last 10 earthquakes. Going back three months, seven earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or higher occurred. The highest during that time was the 3.5-magnitude earthquake 6 miles northeast of Odessa.

According to the Upseis education site for seismologists, an earthquake of magnitude 2.5 to 5.4 is “often felt, but only causes minor damage.” The site stated that there are about 30,000 earthquakes every year.

Bloomberg reported this week that the number of earthquakes “hacking the US shale patch is increasing exponentially as producers pump massive amounts of dirty water from their underground oil and gas wells.”

Tremors of at least 2 on the Richter scale have quadrupled from 2017 levels to a record 938 last year and are on track to peak this year, according to Rystad Energy analysis of data in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico. Long associated with activity related to shale production, the report provides further evidence of the link in the southwestern United States, where oil exploration has intensified in the past decade, the report said.

