Cyril Ramaphosa: ‘Action needed on vaccines in Africa’





South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was the only African leader at the G7 summit.

In an exclusive interview dedicated to this program, he said the G7 had failed in its commitments to the world's poorest to tackle climate change, but President Biden had promised to release more vaccines. Foreign Affairs correspondent Jonathan Rugman asked the developing world if the promise of a billion Covid jab is too late.

