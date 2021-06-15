Can we win the fight against the Covid variants? – BBC Newsnight





The final phase of easing blockade restrictions in England will be postponed until 19 July. The Delta was first identified in India as one of the rising cases driven by more polluting variants. However, the latest data from the English Public Health show the positive signs of efficacy shown by the double dose of the vaccine against the hospitalization variant from the Delta variant. Pfizer was up to 96% effective after both blows, and Astra-Zeneca reached 92% after both. Can we win the fight against the Covid variants? News Cohen Health reporter Deb Cohen reported. #BBCAnews.



