The UK has reached a post-Brexit trade deal with Australia – BBC News

It has negotiated its first full trade agreement since the UK left the European Union. Downing Street says the deal with Australia will make it easier to sell British products, such as cars and Scotch whiskey, to Australian consumers. However, British farmers have warned that the deal could be detrimental, lowering prices and standards. Huw Edwards introduces BBC News Ten to Dharshini David, a global commercial correspondent. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

