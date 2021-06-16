Revealed: Involved by Epstein and Maxwell in a Decade of Abuse in the UK for a Decade





Under this program, investigations into the alleged sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein and the alleged partner of the couple Ghislaine Maxwell have found several victims believe the couple has targeted, cared for, trafficked and sexually abused at least half a dozen young women in the UK over the past ten years. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

The allegations have never been fully investigated by the Met, despite repeated complaints in force. The Metropolitan Commissioner has previously stressed that any decision not to investigate has nothing to do with Prince Andrew, but that it belongs to the US authorities, where Ghislaine Maxwell is being tried. But tonight the main legal figures in the UK who have examined our evidence in that country are demanding a full criminal investigation into what they call “serious allegations”. Warning: This report contains references to sexual abuse. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



