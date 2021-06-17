Earthquake information: Earthquake reported (unconfirmed): Barigada, 4.6 km southwest of Dededo Village, Guam, June 17 6:22 pm (GMT +10)





8.5 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: Sit on the couch and feel it shake.

16.9 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Single head bump / Very short: Like someone grabbed my umbilical cord and gave it a good forward jolt

Yigo, GU / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds

Ysengsong Road, dido / light shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Tamuning (4.9 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 20-30 seconds

Tomon / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 5-10 sec: felt twice

3.8 km north of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

Dido / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

Santa Rita, Guam / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 2-5 seconds: I was sitting in the living room when I felt a strong shock, and I heard the displacement of items in my kitchen, the rumbling feeling lasted for a few more seconds.

787 W Marine Corps Drive, Hagatna, Guam 96910 / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Rattle, shaking / Very short: The building shook was felt

Dido / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / Very Short: Slight Swing

138A Kayen Umasodda, Yiju, Guam (9.1 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] Very weak shaking (MMI II)/1-2 s: Small shaking in my seat, I noticed my computer screen was moving a bit.

3.8 km north of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / horizontal swing (sideways) / 1-2 seconds

Lutheran Church on Guam, Haguetna Guam / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 2-5 seconds: Slight pause in the middle of the shaking.

Mangalo / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 seconds ثوان

Rotate / Very Weak Vibration (MMI II) / Single Lateral Vibration / Too Short

17 km WSW from the epicenter [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Very short

Santa Rita, Guam / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Rat, shaking / 2-5 seconds: mild shaking

Yeju (13.7 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Tomon / very weak vibration (MMI II) / single side vibration / very short: uncomfortable

Swinging/very weak trembling (MMI II)/horizontal swaying (lateral)/1-2 seconds: gentle movement, from side to side.

Tamuning (3 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds ثوان

Yigo, Guam / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds

Tamuning, Guam / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 5-10 seconds

105 Gun Beach Rd, Tamuning, 96913, Guam / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 1-2 seconds

9.4 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV): Not sure

Tomon, GU / Weak vibration (MMI III): lamp shaking

Tamuning, Guam (4.5 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 5-10 seconds: floor shaking

