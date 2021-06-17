Earthquake information: Unconfirmed earthquake reported: 1.6 miles south of Clearlake, Lake County, CA, USA, June 16, 2021 23:31 GMT





Earthquake status: highly uncertain

This record is not from a real earthquake, because there is no officially confirmed earthquake that matches the user reports we have received for the reported event closely enough. In most cases, this event likely reflects something else that caused the vibration, such as an explosion (typical of mining areas), a sonic boom, traffic, weather, or some other human or natural cause, the initial report below:

Although our monitoring service initially detected network activity typical of an earthquake, there was no confirmation from any national or international seismological agency. For this reason, it is highly unlikely that it was caused by an earthquake.

Jun 16 23:33 UTC: First to report: VolcanoDiscovery two minutes later.

Date and time: June 16, 2021 23:31:40 UTC – Size: Unknown Depth: 10.0 km Latitude/Longitude Epicenter: 38.93465°N / 122.62737°W (Lake, California, US) Nearest volcano: Clear lake (13 km/8 mi) Primary data source: VolcanoDiscovery

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short "I felt it" report!

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

User reports for this earthquake (1)

95422 (0 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 1-2sec: I honestly don’t know if I was stumbling but I felt like my floor was shaking back and forth like a wobbly feeling | One user found this interesting.

