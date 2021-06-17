The Peruvians wove the Incan “living bridge” over the river – BBC News





Every year the communities of the Cusco region of Peru come together to replace the Inca rope bridge that crosses the Apurimac River. In 2020, this tradition was halted due to the pandemic. This year, the team has reunited to use ancient rope weaving techniques, replicating the "living bridge" that has spanned more than 500 years.

#Peru #Inca #BBCNews



