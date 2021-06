3.8 magnitude earthquake felt across White County | News

WHITE COUNTY – Unlike Jerry Lee Lewis in his hit song from the 1950s, residents across White County reported feeling a little shaky on Thursday afternoon.

A 3.8-magnitude earthquake was reported at about 3:18 ET (2:18 karat) on June 17 in western central Indiana, according to the US Geological Survey.

Residents across the area reported feeling the quake, which was centered two miles west and 4.7 miles (7.7 km) below the town of Bloomingdale in County Park.

According to USGS maps, seismic wavelengths extend through most of Indiana and into Illinois and southern Michigan.

On the Herald Journal’s social media page, several residents stated that they felt it, while others did not.

Scheffer Lake. She heard a chair moving on the balcony and took a look, but no one was there. I didn’t feel anything,” Beth Booth Burr, of Columbus, wrote.

Katey Wamsley and Elizabeth Meisner, both from Wolcott, reported feeling shivering, as did April Fry in Monon and Kim German in Burnettsville.

Sandy Surrey wrote that she heard a “thunderous crack and shaking in the house” near Schaeffer Lake, while Jennifer Hill, of Monticello, said she felt it in White County Court.

Deb Bishop, a school counselor at Twin Lakes, writes that she did not feel the earthquake but that her dog, Debs, reacted by jumping off the couch after falling asleep.

Ruth Ann Mitchell, of Monticello, wrote that she noticed it “right across the bridge” in Carroll County.

“It was something I hadn’t experienced in Indiana,” she said.

Melissa Barnett, of Rensselaer in neighboring Jasper County, wrote that her bed shook for 15 seconds while watching a documentary about paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

“I wouldn’t recommend both at the same time,” she said.

Jerry Weirbeck said his computer screens started shaking in Demot, while Rensselaer’s Jayla Warran writes that she felt it while on deck.

“Windows shake. Exactly 2:19. “I checked the watch in case it was reported,” Warran said.

Others didn’t feel anything or were too busy doing other things to notice.

“I didn’t feel it here on my part of Rensselaer,” wrote Tonya Knauf.

“I was stitching and didn’t notice,” Deb Ellis of Rensselaer wrote.

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos